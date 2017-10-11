Heineken H41 Wild Lager
The limited edition Wild Lager brewed using a rare 'mother' yeast discovered in the deep forests of Patagonia
Heineken® launched H41®, a limited edition Wild Lager brewed using a rare 'mother' yeast discovered in the deep forests of Patagonia. Developed over the course of multiple years by the brand's Master Brewer, the new lager has a fuller taste, with spicy notes balanced by subtle fruity hints.
The name H41 is derived from the latitude co-ordinate of the beech forest in Patagonia where this yeast was discovered. The H stands for Heineken®.
Willem van Waesberghe, Heineken's Master Brewer, commented: "Central to the famous Heineken taste is our unique A-yeast. It was first used 130 years ago by Dr. Elion, a Heineken brewer trained by Louis Pasteur. It is still used today. The exact make up of our A-yeast is a closely guarded secret."
He continued; "However, when the 'mother' of our A-yeast was discovered in Patagonia, it presented us with a unique opportunity. Using our unrivalled expertise, Heineken's Master Brewers began to work with the mother yeast to unlock a spectrum of new flavors. Our 'Lager Explorations' series was born. The taste of every beer in the series will be surprising and intense, but still balanced and refreshing."
