StarKist Co. announced its most recent partnership with Tapatío, the world-renowned hot sauce made with authentic ingredients and flavors. This partnership is part of StarKist's newest addition to its BOLD line of flavored tuna pouches: StarKist Tuna Creations® Tapatío. Paired with a touch of lime juice, the new Tuna Creations® BOLD Tapatío flavor offers an entirely different taste experience to premium tuna through a mixture of heat and sweetness; a unique combination with a kick. This blend is ready to enjoy on corn chips, a salad, in a taco or straight from the pouch. This partnership was brokered by Tapatío's licensing agency, Brand Central, LLC.

Tapatío is the latest flavor that brings the heat to the growing StarKist Tuna & Salmon Creations® line of single-serve pouches, which now consists of 15 varieties, including six BOLD flavors. As protein snacking is on the rise, StarKist BOLD pouches ensure that consumers are satisfied with the flavoring, while staying fueled with the protein they need. This exciting meal solution maintains a convenient, tear-open and no-drain design, a necessity for those always on the move. In addition to the StarKist Tuna Creations® BOLD Thai Chili Style, Tuna Creations® BOLD Jalapeño and Tuna Creations® BOLD Hot Buffalo Style, the Tuna Creations® BOLD Tapatío flavor is another delicious, gluten-free option for all to enjoy.

This new, boldly seasoned premium tuna flavor retails for approximately $1.34 per pouch.