Hidden Valley Dip & Pour: 2017 Package Of The Year

The Association for Dressings & Sauces (ADS) named its 18th annual Package of the Year Award winner to The Clorox Company with supporting vendor Bemis North America for its Hidden Valley Dip & Pour Trial Package. The award was presented at the ADS Annual Meeting held October 7-9 at the Westin Nashville in Nashville.

“Consumers are looking for convenience in their busy lifestyles. Our innovation team listened to consumers to design the Hidden Valley Dip and Pour Trial Package. The portable cups are great for people to try our new flavors on the go to top off sandwiches, burgers and wraps and as a dip for veggies, chips, pretzels and many other foods,” said Michelle Claudnic, Department Manager Foods R&D at The Clorox Company.

The Package of the Year Award is presented by ADS to increase the awareness of packaging and to celebrate the accomplishments of the packaging industry for dressing, sauce and condiment-related packages. Nominations for the award were received and ADS members cast their votes for the package deemed most innovative at the ADS May 2017 Technical Meeting in Portland, Oregon.

“We thank ADS, Bemis and our peers for this award, and for the association’s long history of leadership in the industry,” said Claudnic.

Oakland, CA-based The Clorox Company founded in 1913 is a manufacturer with some of the most recognized consumer brand names, including Hidden Valley dressings and sauces. Hidden Valley's heritage began in 1954, when the original founders opened the Hidden Valley Guest Ranch, where guests enjoyed homemade buttermilk salad dressing, with a special blend of herbs and spices.