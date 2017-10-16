Olly Public Benefit Corp., San Francisco, added a second flavor to its Olly Slim Protein Smoothie line: Sweet Vanilla Maple.

“We include a clinically researched blood orange extract, which has been shown support management of weight and waistline,” notes Dr. Taryn Forrelli, Olly Vice President of Innovation. “We originally launched Slim as a Chocolate Salted Caramel flavor and it has proven to be one of the most popular in the lineup. In an effort to help users expand usage occasion and versatility, we are launching a Sweet Vanilla Maple version of the same active blend.”

Here’s how Olly also describes the new offering: “It's no secret that proper diet and exercise are the keys to keeping off those extra pounds, but here's the real skinny: your body also needs quality protein to maintain a zippy metabolism and satisfy hunger. OLLY Slim Protein Smoothie is packed with powerful actives from a unique blood orange extract plus protein, fiber, and a boost of vitamins from organic fruits and veggies to help you stay fit. It's the kick-start your body needs and the satisfying treat you crave all in one glass. How fitting.”

A 20.5-ounce canister contains 15 servings. Product labeling notes that each serving delivers 18g of plant-based protein and each smoothie is low in sugar and high in fiber. The product also is certified as non-GMO and gluten free.