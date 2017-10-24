Hostess Molten Lava Ding Dongs
Hostess Brands, LLC continues innovation in the frozen food category with new microwaveable molten lava cake
Expanding its presence in the frozen foods aisle, Hostess Brands, LLC, announced the introduction of Molten Lava Ding Dongs®: chocolate-coated snack cakes filled with a rich chocolate crème, and ready-to-eat after just 20 seconds in the microwave.
The launch of Molten Lava Ding Dongs® follows last summer’s release of Hostess® Deep-Fried Twinkies®, a first-time entry into the freezer aisle for the snack cake company.
A spin on a classic restaurant indulgence, Hostess® Molten Lava Ding Dongs® are easily prepared, requiring only 20 seconds in the microwave followed by a brief cooling period. Consumers are then treated to a decadent, warm, chocolate crème filling wrapped in the chocolate cake of Ding Dongs®.
Molten Lava Ding Dongs® feature a 30% larger cake with 60% more crème filling and 20% more chocolate coating, compared to original Ding Dongs®. The microwave-ready cake comes in boxes of 10 individually-wrapped cakes, and is now available in the freezer aisle of retailers nationwide.
