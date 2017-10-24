Expanding its presence in the frozen foods aisle, Hostess Brands, LLC, announced the introduction of Molten Lava Ding Dongs®: chocolate-coated snack cakes filled with a rich chocolate crème, and ready-to-eat after just 20 seconds in the microwave.

The launch of Molten Lava Ding Dongs® follows last summer’s release of Hostess® Deep-Fried Twinkies®, a first-time entry into the freezer aisle for the snack cake company.

A spin on a classic restaurant indulgence, Hostess® Molten Lava Ding Dongs® are easily prepared, requiring only 20 seconds in the microwave followed by a brief cooling period. Consumers are then treated to a decadent, warm, chocolate crème filling wrapped in the chocolate cake of Ding Dongs®.

Molten Lava Ding Dongs® feature a 30% larger cake with 60% more crème filling and 20% more chocolate coating, compared to original Ding Dongs®. The microwave-ready cake comes in boxes of 10 individually-wrapped cakes, and is now available in the freezer aisle of retailers nationwide.