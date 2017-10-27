YumEarth Organic Candy Corn

After a successful trial run in 2016, YumEarth is officially launching USDA Certified Organic Candy Corn leading up to Halloween. With simple ingredients, each piece of candy corn is made in a peanut free facility and like most YumEarth treats is gluten free, dairy free, and high-fructose corn syrup free, ​non-GMO, and contain no artificial colors for flavors.

YumEarth is known for its commitment to simple ingredients and consumer convenience, which in turn, led to the development of an allergen friendly candy corn for Halloween. The seasonal single-serving snack packs are available in 10, 24, and 50 count packs as well as 5-ounce resealable bags and the new 2-ounce grab-and-go size – useful for handing out to trick-or-treaters.

Along with the USDA organic candy corn, YumEarth will be offering seasonal lollipops and gummy bats and jackolanterns which will all be USDA organic, non-GMO, vegan, gluten free, soy free, made in a peanut free facility, made without high fructose corn syrup, and flavored and colored with real fruit juice. The individually wrapped lollipops and single serving snack packs of gummies are available several different sizes including a variety pack assortment.