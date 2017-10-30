NutraSolutionsFunctional New ProductsDrinksDietary Fiber & Prebiotics

Recipes include No-Bake Vegan Pumpkin Chai Tarts and VeganSmart Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake

October 30, 2017
VeganSmart, a line of plant-based nutritional shake, is a way to enhance dessert menus this fall. With quick and easy seasonal recipes, including No-Bake Vegan Pumpkin Chai Tarts and VeganSmart Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake, VeganSmart allows consumers to indulge in Thanksgiving favorites while maintaining calorie intake. 

VeganSmart’s plant-based nutritional shakes contain no diary, eggs, soy, artificial sweeteners, flavors, colors, preservatives, cholesterol, acesulfame-K, MSG and zero trans-fat.

