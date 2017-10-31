Zoganic Drinkable Vitamin Supplement

Zoganic is a drinkable vitamin supplement made from 100% organic fruits and herbs. The product provides essential ingredients that can be mixed into water, serving as an enhancement.

The company suggests that Zoganic is a lifestyle choice for people who desire optimal health to fit into their busy lives. Each flavor has been specifically formulated with all-natural, Non-GMO verified ingredients to support wellness, immunity, energy and digestion.

Zoganic products are an option for consumers aiming to maintain energy or wanting an alternative to swallowing vitamins.

Zoganic Products Include:

ZOGANIC ENERGY – COCONUT

• A natural powder drink mix that is packed with energy boosting supplements for increased energy stamina It Includes B12 electrolytes acai green tea more during pre during workouts.

ZOGANIC WELLNESS – BERRY MULTIVITAMIN

• A healthy and convenient way to get a daily allowance of essential vitamins and minerals on the go. It contains a rich blend of whole food vitamins with numerous berries & fruits. Each ingredient in the blend is curated from whole-food sources providing fiber, vitamin C, B vitamins and more.

ZOGANIC DIGESTION – PINEAPPLE

• Formulated to aid digestion and support gut health. Pineapple and papaya provide digestive properties, ginger soothes the stomach and supports better digestion; enzymes help break down food and probiotics help support optimal microflora balance in the GI tract.

ZOGANIC IMMUNITY – ORANGE

• Formulated to help bolster natural immunity. Orange juice, amla, and rose hips deliver a heaping portion of Vitamin C. Pomegranate extract, guava leaf extract, elderberry, annatto and Echinacea provide bioflavonoids and antioxidants which help harmonize internal systems.