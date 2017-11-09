Biorigin: Tastes of Life

Biorigin will exhibit at Foods Ingredients Europe (FiE) in Frankfurt, Germany, and use Booth #08.F081 to showcase new no-salt Bionis yeast extracts solutions. These ingredients help manufacturers address consumer demands for natural, non-GMO, clean label and sustainable. Likewise, Biorigin ingredients address market trends regarding sodium and sugar reduction, taste and even umami enhancement.

Biorigin invites FiE visitors to enjoy the “tastes of life” at demo tasting sessions that bring people back to the pleasure of a homemade food. Biorigin samples will enhance cheese, savory, and sweet notes; improve caramel color; and promote sodium and sugar reduction.

“FiE gives Biorigin a showcase to reinforce our commitment to add value to customers’ products by presenting solutions that match consumer desires for natural, clean and sustainable products,” says Claudia Crepaldi, global food business manager (pictured). “Since Biorigin’s establishment, it’s been our mission to deliver natural ingredients that benefit consumer health as well as the sustainability of our planet. We invite FiE visitors to know more about our company.”

Fi Europe will be hold in Frankfurt, Germany, from November 28-30.

About Biorigin

Biorigin is dedicated to the art of creating and producing innovative natural ingredients for the health and well-being of people and animals. Committed to adding value to its customers’ products, it ensures traceability, sustainability, and quality throughout the production process, from the raw material sugarcane to the finished products.

It is the first to obtain the Bonsucro Chain of Custody certification for yeast extracts and derivatives produced from fermentable sugar and sugarcane yeast cream. This demonstrates Biorigin’s commitment to social, environmental, and economic practices through sustainable sourcing.

Visit http://www.biorigin.net/biorigin/index.php/en/ for additional details.