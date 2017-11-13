The SunChips® and Smartfood® brands from PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division are offering unique flavors: SunChips Sweet Potato and Smartfood Delight Rosemary & Olive Oil.

"This is a great time to enjoy those favorite seasonal flavors that bring the warmth and aromas of fall to life," said Fauzia Haq, marketing senior director, Frito-Lay. "We are excited to offer new flavors like Sweet Potato on SunChips and Rosemary and Olive Oil on Smartfood Delight popcorn. These yummy snacks are made with real and simple ingredients so you have even more reasons to enjoy them this fall season."

When it comes to relevant fall flavors, sweet potato tops the charts as a new fan favorite – especially in veggie chips – according to a recent Mintel study. Made with real sweet potato, 100% whole grains and no artificial flavors or preservatives, this new offering delivers a flavor made from vegetable ingredients. Fans can find the limited-edition SunChips Sweet Potato at retail stores nationwide through mid-December for a suggested retail price of $3.29.

Autumn flavors like Smartfood Delight Rosemary and Olive Oil Popcorn also offer a sensory packed experience. The perennial herbal flavoring infused with the light touch of olive oil makes for a fall afternoon snack. Smartfood Delight Rosemary & Olive Oil Popcorn is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99.