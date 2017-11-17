Cafe Spice Grab ’n Go Meals

Café Spice launched four new grab ‘n’ go meals inspired by classic Indian homestyle fare: Butter Chicken Meatballs, Coconut Chicken Curry and two vegan options – Bombay Dal Palak and Aloo Gobhi Curry available in early 2018

Café Spice’s dishes, created by renowned chef Hari Nayak, feature top-quality ingredients free of additives and artificial preservatives, including antibiotic-free chicken, freshly ground spices, rBST-free dairy and non-GMO expeller pressed canola oil. The convenient, heat and eat meals are handcrafted in small batches at Café Spice’s USDA kitchen in New York’s Hudson Valley. The four new products will be available nationwide in early 2018:

Butter Chicken Meatballs with Basmati Saffron Rice: moderately spiced chicken meatballs simmered in an aromatic tomato-cream sauce. Gluten-free and prepared with humanely raised, antibiotic free chicken fed a vegetarian diet.

Coconut Chicken Curry with Basmati Saffron Rice: chicken cutlets simmered in a tomato-coconut milk curry with hints of ginger, cinnamon and cloves. Gluten-free and prepared with humanely raised, antibiotic free chicken fed a vegetarian diet.

Bombay Dal Palak with Basmati Saffron Rice: three varieties of lentils, slowly cooked and blended with tomato, spinach and freshly ground spices. Vegan and gluten-free.

Aloo Gobhi Curry with Basmati Saffron Rice: fragrantly spiced cauliflower florets with diced potatoes in a light onion-tomato curry sauce. Vegan and gluten-free.

All four meals are available in microwavable, BPA-free packaging. Each tray is 16 ounces. The dishes are prepared fresh, ready to heat and eat, and found in the deli and prepared foods sections of major retail markets.