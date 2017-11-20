For those cornbread lovers who worry that their favorite Thanksgiving treat lacks nutritional value, family and employee-owned Kodiak Cakes has the solution with the launch of its Protein-Packed Cornbread Mix which is crafted with wholesome, non-GMO ingredients and whole grains. The brand is also debuting its new muffin mixes available in two flavors—Blueberry Lemon and Double Dark Chocolate. Traditionally known for its Flapjack and Waffle mixes, the launch of these new products marks Kodiak Cakes’ expansion of its portfolio to include a multitude of baking mixes.

This re-imagination of cornbread maintains the texture that makes for traditional cornbread, and boasts nutritional data without sacrificing flavor. Kodiak Cakes’ take on cornbread contains 10 grams of protein and three grams of fiber transforming this previously indulgent bite into a satiating side dish.