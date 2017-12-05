Farm Rich Meatballs for the Holidays

Farm Rich introduced two, Limited Edition Meatball items: new Hot Honey Glazed Meatballs and Grape Chili Sauced Meatballs. Both are available now at Walmart stores nationwide.

While developing the new sauce flavors, Farm Rich took to social media to poll fans about their favorite ways to enjoy meatballs for everyday meals and special occasions.

“Our customers spoke loud and clear about what they like to serve with our Homestyle Meatballs,” said Elizabeth Collins, Farm Rich Marketing Manager. “Out of five flavor options, Hot Honey Glaze and Grape Chili sauce emerged the clear leaders. They pack just the right amount of sweetness and heat and are so easy to serve for quick weeknight meals and special gatherings.”

Priced around $6.98, each 34-ounce bag of bite-sized Homestyle Meatballs includes a convenient 11-ounce sauce pouch. The Hot Honey Glaze sauce is made with cracked black pepper, cayenne and honey for a mouthwatering blend of sweet and spice. The bold, sweet kick of the Grape Chili Sauce complements the savory meatballs for a tangy seasonal spin on a tried and true party staple.

Both products are available in the freezer section of Walmart stores now through February. Additionally, Farm Rich has introduced a special 42-ounce Party Size of the Limited Edition Meatballs, starting at $9.99.