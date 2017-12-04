Tate & Lyle: Non-GMO Starches

Tate & Lyle PLC, a leading global provider of food ingredients and solutions, achieved Non-GMO Project verification for 18 starch ingredients, including the entire line of CLARIA® Functional Clean-Label Starches. The Non-GMO Project is a nonprofit organization committed to preserving and building sources of non-GMO products, educating consumers and providing verified non-GMO choices.

Now, more than ever, consumers are looking for more options from food and beverage manufacturers that meet their preferences around simpler and easier to understand ingredient lists. In fact, 63% of Americans have consumed non-GMO products in the past year, which represents a 74% increase since 2012. The Non-GMO Project verification gives manufacturers and their consumers the assurance that products, such as CLARIA® Functional Clean-Label Starches, have completed a comprehensive verification for compliance with the Non-GMO Project Standard.

“In today’s complex food and beverage landscape, consumers want foods that fit their varying lifestyles and choices. Whether it be clean label foods or options with fewer calories, manufacturers need to find ways to rise to the challenge,” says Werner Barbosa, Global Platform Lead, Texturants, Tate & Lyle. “We are committed to helping brands create on-trend, extraordinary eating experiences, through simpler ingredients but which also address formulation challenges.”

Tate & Lyle’s Non-GMO Project Verified starches provide the functionality to help customers create extraordinary food textures – all while delivering label-friendly options to consumers. The ingredients receiving verification are:

The entire line of CLARIA® Functional Clean-Label Starches which is:

• CLARIA® Elite

• CLARIA® Plus

• CLARIA® Essential

• CLARIA® Instant 340

• CLARIA® Instant 360

• CLARIA® Bliss 560

• CLARIA® Bliss 570

• CLARIA® Bliss 580

• PERMA-FLO® NG Starch

• MAXI-GEL® 617 NG Starch

• REZISTA® 682 NG Starch

• REZISTA® HV NG Starch

• REZISTA® NG Starch

• X-PAND’R® 612 NG Starch

• X-PAND’R® SC NG Starch

• MIRA-MIST® 662 NG Starch

• MIRA-THIK® 603 NG Starch: MIRA-THICK® 603 F NG Starch

• STAR-DRI® 10 NG Maltodextrin

These non-GMO starches enable manufacturers not only to address the demand for clean label ingredients, but also to tackle formulation challenges which deliver their texture goals. Texture is often one of the most challenging attributes for formulators to optimize. The combination of Tate & Lyle’s deep formulation expertise and ingredient portfolio provides food manufacturers with the right solutions to meet labeling requirements and the desirable texture that makes food extraordinary.

For more information on Tate & Lyle’s texturant solutions, visit tateandlyle.com.