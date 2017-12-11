6 Food Trends to Watch in 2018

Food trends increasingly emerge and move on before some consumers have had a chance to try hot new spots. Chefs at Campbell’s Culinary & Baking Institute (CCBI) have explored percolating trends, eating at restaurants and food stands, scouring markets and grilling foodies to gather what they believe to be the six biggest and most accessible food trends of 2018. They’re ranked from early-stage Discovery to Mainstream. Here’s what you may be eating next year:



1. CULINARY HERTRAGE

“Heritage” is the new culinary buzz, replacing description such as “authentic” and “ethnic.” Heritage is thought to better describe the people who bring culinary traditions to life and the personal stories that define food.

2. FEEL-GOOD TREATS

Nutrient-dense indulgences are driving a “healthy-ish” treats trend with next-generation snacks that include fortified ice creams, vegetable desserts, mood-enchancing ingredients, protein-packed chips, fresh produce snacks and more.

3. MEAT MATTERS

Meatless Mondays and plant-based diets may be holding the attention of consumers, but strong actions from carnivores remain, from butcher cuts to antibiotic-free meats to exotic game.

4. BOTANICAL BEATS

Ginger, honey, hibiscus, lavender, elderflower, mint, cardamom and chamomile are just a few of the value-adding herbs and spices bringing grown-up flavors and plant-based profiles to today’s most sophisticated sips and snacks.

5. ALTERNATIVE RULE

From lab-cultured burgers to cricket flour to dairy “milks” to ancient grains, this rising mega-trend is just as much about today’s culinary tastes as it is about the food of the future.

6. LIMITED EDITION INNOVATION

Playful twists on classic products, retro re-releases and seasonal themes are feeding a growing appetite for exclusive flavor experiences and meaningful moments with food.



“It’s an exciting time to be a food lover and a Chef! We’re seeing food trends emerge and shift at an ever-increasing rate. Our annual Campbell’s Trendscape report tracks trends in their various stages from discovery through to global expansion and these trends help inspire many of the amazing products we make. Whether you’re an accomplished chef, bona fide foodie or have a passing interest in food, you should keep a look out for these trends and incorporate some into your cooking and eating habits,” said Thomas Griffiths, CMC, Vice President, Campbell’s Culinary & Baking Institute.

CCBI Trendscape:

CCBI is a global network of highly-skilled Chefs, bakers and culinary professionals at Campbell Soup Company. The fifth annual CCBI Culinary TrendScape – a report tracking the most influential food themes for 2018 - will be released in full in January 2018.

The report is part of Campbell’s culinary tracking system that identifies the biggest food trends and categorizes them as they evolve through six distinct stages.

Trends are discovered and documented by Campbell chefs who then track their development across different aspects of food culture, tagging them under two main categories – TrendPoints and TrendReach.

· TrendPoints represent where the trends are seen in action such as the “Marketplace,” like specialty shops and grocery stores, or in the “Media,” like magazines and cookbooks.

· Chefs then categorize the TrendReach based on six stages:

1. Discovery: emerges within a limited but influential group

2. Introductory: reaches a culinary-minded audience

3. Adoption: gains traction with a larger audience

4. Mainstream: accepted in many households

5. Established: products found in supermarkets

6. Expanded: gone global.