Santina’s Harvest includes three base sauces that are a blend of fresh vegetables, inspired by Italian “sofritto”.

The sauces can be paired with meats, pasta or can be used to create dressings. They offer flavor combinations such as Blanco, Verde and Rojo that allow home cooks the chance to prepare all natural, flavorful food in their own kitchen without the hassle.

The products have a sustainable shelf life due in part to the vinegar & sea salt – giving the sauces a pickled effect.