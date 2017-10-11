Carl Buddig Kingsford Branded Pre-Cooked Meats

CBQ, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carl Buddig & Company, reached a multiyear agreement to produce Kingsford® branded pre-cooked ribs and barbecue entrees. Kingsford charcoal successfully entered the food category this year with the launch of Kingsford BBQ sauces and Dry Rub.

CBQ’s pre-cooked Kingsford ribs and barbecue proteins will launch nationwide in December 2017 and will feature the hardwood, slow-smoked taste that consumers love, made with simple, real ingredients and without high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or preservatives. Under this partnership, CBQ will also transition its proprietary No Mess Oven and Grill Ready Pans, unique to the category, to the Kingsford brand.

“Kingsford is a highly respected brand across categories with exceptional consumer awareness. This partnership is a natural fit for Buddig as we continue to grow our product line of fresh, great-tasting meats,” said Tom Buddig, executive vice president of Carl Buddig & Company. “We’re excited to expand our line of pre-cooked barbecued ribs and entrees under the Kingsford brand while continuing to drive synergies with their BBQ sauces, flavored charcoal and grilling products.”

Buddig will leverage its national sales and distribution network to support the Kingsford launch in supermarkets, club stores, food service and military channels.

“Consistent with our Kingsford food strategy to expand the brand through licensing, we are excited to partner with Carl Buddig to launch this new line of Kingsford smoked ribs and barbecue meats,” said Rory Wehrlie, associate director of alliances at The Clorox Company. “We look forward to building on Kingsford’s 90-plus years of grilling expertise to offer high-quality Kingsford branded barbecue foods that create significant value for the category and consumers.”