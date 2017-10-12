GODIVA announced that the Masterpieces collection, a line that transforms the brand's iconic and artisanal chocolate offerings into an enjoyable, everyday experience, is now available in mass retailers nationwide.

The indulgent assortment of chocolates had a soft launch in Costco in December 2016, and is now available in more than 14,000 stores. Inspired by signature GODIVA shapes, the Masterpieces collection features individually-wrapped treats and filled chocolate tablets that pay homage to the brand's craftsmanship through three distinct pieces.

The new GODIVA Masterpieces collection showcases three of the best-selling GODIVA signature chocolates sold in the boutiques. From the bold Dark Chocolate Ganache Heart representing the first-ever boutique in the "heart of Belgium," to the creamy Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Oyster, symbolic of the founding family's love for the seaside and the brand's second store location in the seaside resort town of Knokke, Belgium, each piece symbolizes important milestones in GODIVA's rich, Belgian heritage. The majestic Milk Chocolate Caramel Lion of Belgium celebrates GODIVA's appointment to the Royal Court of Belgium.

"Following the 90th anniversary of the brand, we're excited to give consumers more accessibility to indulge in GODIVA's most decadent, signature pieces as an everyday treat. With the debut of the Masterpieces collection, we are bringing premium GODIVA chocolate to the masses with distribution beyond our boutiques and exclusive department stores," explains Brian Blanchard, CEO of pladis North America.

The new Masterpieces portfolio is now available in US retailers including Walmart, Kroger, Target and CVS, with the choice of delectable individually-wrapped chocolates (SRP: $3.99/5.1 ounce) and chocolate bars with smooth, creamy fillings (SRP: $2.99/3 ounce).