Foodstirs Modern Baking to Expand

Foodstirs™ Modern Baking, maker of USDA Organic baking mixes that help families create meaningful experiences through the modernization of home baking, announced that its ultra-sustainable line is expanding into more than 7,500 physical retail stores across the US by the end of this month. This is a step in the company’s quest to remake the $4.7 billion-dollar category and become an organic family baking brand. In addition, the brand is unveiling new Foodstirs Organic Snickerdoodle Blondie Mix, and three limited-edition holiday SKUs: Foodstirs Organic Very Merry Gingerbread Cookie Mix, Foodstirs Organic Chocolate Chippy Pumpkin Bread Mix, and Foodstirs Organic Pumpkin Spice Stacks Pancake Mix.



Foodstirs’ significant new retail distribution includes more than 15 conventional, natural and big box retailers – like Jewel-Osco, Kroger (and operating banners Ralph’s, King Soopers and Fred Meyer), Safeway/Albertson’s (including VONS), Sprouts, Wegman’s, Stop & Shop and more – marking a milestone in the brand’s pursuit to enable quick-scratch baking made from the cleanest and most ethical ingredients affordable and accessible. The national retail expansion also includes Target, which will exclusively carry Foodstirs Organic Pumpkin Spice Stacks Pancake Mix and Foodstirs Organic Chocolate Chippy Pumpkin Bread Mix. New Foodstirs Organic Snickerdoodle Blondie Mix, in addition to the brand’s existing Foodstirs Organic Chocolate Lovers Brownie Mix, Foodstirs Organic Chocolate Chippy Mix, and Foodstirs Organic Sunday Stacks Pancake Mix, will also hit the shelves at select Target stores in the baking aisle in October.



Foodstirs is establishing a new level of superiority in the category by being the first baking mix brand to use heirloom, identity-preserved flour, Biodynamic® sugar, and fair trade chocolate. Like all Foodstirs mixes, the four new baking mixes are priced at $4.99-$5.99 every day, and have a from-scratch taste that’s easy to whip up in six steps or less.