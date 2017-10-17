Triscuit Nutmeg & Cinnamon Crackers
The limited edition holiday treat is seasoned with aromatic cinnamon, fragrant nutmeg and sugar
This November, Triscuit will be releasing its newest flavor: Nutmeg & Cinnamon.
Limited Edition Triscuit Nutmeg & Cinnamon will be available in grocery stores nationwide for an SRP of $3.69. The limited edition holiday treat is seasoned with aromatic cinnamon, fragrant nutmeg and sugar.
