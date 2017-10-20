Three Limited Edition SNICKERS Flavors
SNICKERS Espresso, Fiery and Salty & Sweet hit shelves June 2018
SNICKERS® announced that the brand will debut three new limited edition flavors – Espresso, Fiery and Salty & Sweet – all at the same time, a first for the brand. The new flavors will join the popular "Hunger Bar" campaign and have everything fans love about SNICKERS® – peanuts and caramel covered in milk chocolate, now with a bold new flavor-infused nougat – espresso, hot pepper or salted caramel-flavor.
Espresso, Fiery, and Salty & Sweet Hunger Bars are filled with flavors that can help fans solve their specific hunger symptom. Each Hunger Bar will feature a hunger symptom on the outside of the packaging that the flavor can directly solve:
• Espresso = Irritable
• Fiery = Wimpy
• Salty & Sweet = Indecisive
