Lipton® is delivering smooth, rich flavor as well as affordability with the introduction of new Lipton Organic Black Tea.

The new Lipton Organic Black Tea is made with USDA Organic and Rainforest Alliance certified black tea leaves picked at the peak of freshness from the Kenyan Highlands. It can be enjoyed hot or cold anytime of day and is suggested to be just as hydrating as water.

Lipton Organic Black Tea is available in retailers nationwide, and has a suggested retail priceof $4 per 72-count box of individually wrapped tea bags.