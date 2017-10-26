Reichel Foods PRO2snax

Reichel Foods, a fresh-cut produce snack manufacturer, introduced the next generation of PRO2snax with the PRO2snax to the Max line extension. The new products are protein-packed meal replacements made up of fresh produce and healthy proteins.

The new flavor combinations include:

Baby Carrots & Mild Cheddar Cheese with Turkey Sausage Bites & Almonds

Sweet Gala Apples & White Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Dried Cranberries & Almonds

Sliced Apples, White Cheddar Cheese, Dried Cranberries & Turkey Sausage Bites

Sliced Apples & Mild Cheddar Cheese with Hard Boiled Egg, Dried Cranberries & Cashews

Currently, fresh fruit is the fastest growing snack in the US and half of consumers are making an effort to consume more protein. These products meet the needs of consumers looking for a healthy and convenient protein-packed meal with up to 17 grams of protein and less than 350 calories.

Reichel Foods has been an innovator in the category since 1997. “We’re excited about expanding our PRO2snax line with a larger serving size snack. Consumers want more variety combined with fresh produce and proteins. These products give them both! Innovation continues to be a focus at Reichel Foods.” says Craig Reichel, President and CEO.