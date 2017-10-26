Darigold Heat N’ Serve Hot Cocoa

Darigold announced its new seasonal product, Heat N’ Serve Hot Cocoa. This indulgent treat is made with whole milk, cream, real cocoa and liquid sugar. To create a rich seasonal beverage, Darigold uses a premium cocoa blend, created exclusively for this product. The creamy hot cocoa is found in the refrigerated section in the grocery store and can be heated three ways: on the stove top, in the microwave or with a milk steamer.

Darigold’s Hot Cocoa is available in a resealable carton, offered in both quart and half-gallon sizes. The suggested retail pricing for a quart is $2.99. Darigold’s new hot cocoa can be found at grocery stores in the Pacific Northwest including Walmarts across the region, Costco stores in Seattle, and Safeway and Albertsons stores in Seattle and Portland. Darigold’s seasonal hot cocoa will be available through March 2018.