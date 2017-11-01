Retail Market Trends

Mentos Pure Fresh Gum Wallet Packs

Perfetti Van Melle, confectionery and chewing gum manufacturer and distributor integrated the easy-to-use sensory closure into the pocket-friendly packaging

November 1, 2017
Signaling Velcro Companies' expansion into the candy and confectionery product category, the company announced that the new Mentos™ Pure Fresh Gum Wallet Packs include the VELCRO® Brand PRESS-LOK® closure system. Perfetti Van Melle, confectionery and chewing gum manufacturer and distributor integrated the easy-to-use sensory closure into the pocket-friendly packaging to ensure the product stays sealed and fresh.

Available in Fresh Mint, Spearmint, and Watermelon flavors, these new wallet-sized packs contain 12 pieces of sugar-free Mentos™ Pure Fresh Gum, known for its long-lasting freshness and flavor. The PRESS-LOK® closure featured on the new pouches has a thin profile so consumers can easily fit the small package into their pocket or handbag.

The VELCRO® Brand PRESS-LOK® closure system is a proprietary hook-to-hook technology, made especially for the flexible packaging market. With just a squeeze of both sides, PRESS-LOK® closures easily align to create a secure seal that consumers can both feel and hear.

