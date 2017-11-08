Hak’s Clean Ingredient Salad Dressings

Hak’s, a manufacturer of clean ingredient sauces, condiments, and prepared foods debuted a line of refrigerated salad dressings at the Produce Marketing Association’s (PMA) Fresh Summit in New Orleans. Inspired by founder and celebrity chef Sharone Hakman, Hak’s products feature clean ingredients and offer convenience. The brand currently offers a retail line of barbecue sauces, one pot cooking sauces, and shelf stable salad dressings that are available at over 12,000 retail outlets around the United States. The new salad dressing line complements the existing offering while expanding it along the refrigerated dimension.

The dressings come in eight varieties: Balsamic, Country Italian, Olive Oil and Lemon, Honey Dijon, Greek, Spicy Thai, Sesame Ginger, and Miso. All the varieties are gluten-free, non-GMO verified, and feature reduced sodium. In addition to this line, Hak’s is also showcasing its organic salad dressings at PMA. The organic line is available in the following flavors: Organic Ranch, Organic BBQ Ranch, Organic Caesar, and Organic Avocado Lime. While both lines use simple and healthier ingredients, the organic line takes the clean ingredient deck to the next level.

Packaged in single use sizes, the salad dressings are useful for individual use in retail or food service applications, as well as for salad kits in foodservice.