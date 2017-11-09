PRANA Enters American Organic Food Market

A category leader in Canada, PRANA, a B-Corp certified company that specializes in the production of organic snacks, recently launched in the US. Since its beginnings in 2005, the family-owned company has expanded exponentially to become the leading 100% organic snack producer in Canada. With sales of organic food reaching $43 billion in the US last year, an increase of 8.4%, PRANA felt it was time to bring their mission of promoting wholesome living through good nourishment to their southern neighbor.

Founder Marie-Joseé Richer and her husband, Alon Farber, desired to create an organic snack food company that embraced sustainability, integrity and transparency. All of PRANA’s products are 100% organic, non-GMO certified, gluten-free certified and SQF level 2 certified. Furthermore, PRANA goes above and beyond by roasting and flavoring their products themselves, ensuring everything is vegan, preservative-free, sulfite-free and above all, free of compromise. The company received its Benefit Corporation (B-corp) status in 2015, showing their business impacts and serves more than just shareholders, but has an equal responsibility to the community and the environment. And PRANA isn’t just a B-corp,, they are a top Benefit Corporation ranking number one overall in Canada within the food and beverage space and touting the best environmental score out of every B-corp in North America.

The company will launch some of its top product lines in the United States, which can be found at various retailers, depending on the state, including Whole Foods, Vitamin Shoppe, Roundy’s and New Seasons.