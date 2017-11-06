NutraSolutionsFunctional New ProductsDrinksCognitive & Mental HealthGeneral/Other

Functional Cold Brew Coffee

RTD beverage infuses cold brew coffee with clinically supported nutraceuticals

November 6, 2017
NuZee, Inc., (doing business as Coffee Blenders®), a good-for-you company focused on building beverage brands that offer functional and nutritional benefits, launched its ready-to-drink (RTD) gourmet, functional, cold brew coffee line on November 6, 2017. 

The company is providing Direct Store Delivery (DSD) of its RTD cold brew line in a Coffee Blenders-branded fleet of refrigerated trucks to ensure optimal freshness and flavor for the consumer. The product will initially be available at independent retailers and convenience stores throughout southern California, with a national roll-out to commence over the next 6-12 months. 

Available in 10-ounce glass bottles (12 per case), Coffee Blenders' line of RTD cold brew blends 100% Arabica dark roast Honduran coffee with clinically supported nutraceuticals designed to provide health benefits. The Coffee Blenders cold brew line will be sold in the following varieties:  

• Lean Cup® (for weight loss)
• Think Cup® (for cognitive performance)
• Relax Cup® (for stress reduction)
• Nude Cup® (100% Arabica coffee with no function)

Coffee Blenders cold brew functional coffee line is steeped for 12 hours, creating a distinctively sweeter, smoother, and less acidic taste experience. It is all-natural and certified Kosher.  

RTD coffee now accounts for 20% of the $13.6 billion US retail coffee market, and the segment is forecasted to grow by 67% from 2017- 2022, according to market research firm Mintel. Market penetration for cold brew rose to 21% in 2017 among those drinking coffee daily in the US, up from 15% 2015, according to data from the New York-based National Coffee Association. 

