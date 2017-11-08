Disruptive Enterprises Acquires FBOMB Brand

Disruptive Enterprises announced that it has acquired a controlling interest in Love You Foods, LLC. Founded by husband-wife team Ross and Kara Taylor, Love You Foods is a mission-driven health and wellness food company selling low-carb "fat bombs" in convenient, on-the-go packages under the FBOMB® brand. Popular FBOMBS include Salted Chocolate Macadamia Nut Butter, Coconut & Macadamia Nut Butter Blend, MCT Oil, and House Blend Oil.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Love You Foods into the Disruptive Enterprises family," said CEO of Disruptive Enterprises Mike Hockenberry. "Our company's mission is to promote health and wellness by replacing carbohydrates in people's diets with healthy fats and pioneering ketone technologies. Love You Foods is a perfect fit. We can't wait to work with Ross and Kara to help more Americans get healthier by dropping an FBOMB®!"

"In Disruptive Enterprises, we didn't just get an investor, we got a true partner who will help us scale faster," said Love You Foods founders Ross and Kara Taylor. "The team at Disruptive Enterprises brings expertise, resources, connections, and incredible enthusiasm. And, best of all, they understand and value our philosophy."

With a growing portfolio of acquired and newly created brands that now includes KetoLogic®, Disruptive Nutrition®, and FBOMB®, Disruptive Enterprises continues to expand on its ability to service the fast-growing market for low-carb/high-fat and ketogenic foods, supplements, and medical foods.