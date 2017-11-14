Lantmännen Unibake USA, Lisle, Ill., says new Schulstad Good Morning Croissants deliver comfort and nourishment with high quality ingredients.

The new line features three varieties. Lantmännen Unibake says the Multigrain Croissant has “energizing grains and seeds with a multi-layer flavor profile.” The Oat & Honey Croissant features hearty oats naturally sweetened with a hint of hillside-hive honey. A Pain Au Chocolat Croissant is made with rich butter combined with Belgian chocolate, and comes in large and mini sizes.

“Lantmännen Unibake has a long heritage of artisan bakery methods,” says Scott Rosenberg, director of marketing for Lantmännen Unibake. “For many years, we’ve crafted good mornings with time-honored European baking techniques. We take great pride in this new line that takes a classic croissant and adds a generous sprinkling of nutritious, flavor-filled delectability that will delight croissant lovers.”

Rosenberg says every Schulstad croissant is crafted in the traditional Parisian method and features 17 layers of dough and 16 layers of real butter. Pre-proofed, pre-glazed and pre-filled, these pastries can go straight from freezer to oven to patron in a matter of minutes—allowing operators to minimize waste and maximize sales.

Originally appeared in the November, 2017 issue of Prepared Foods as Plant to Plate: New Foodservice Products.