Brownie Brittle Holiday Flavors

November 22, 2017
Brownie Brittle has six new products for the holiday season. Some of the company’s best-selling items will be made with a holiday twist.

Thindulgent Chocolate Bark will be offered in a two new flavors: Dark Chocolate Peppermint and Caramel Pretzel Milk Chocolate. The peppermint dark chocolate pieces are topped with peppermint flakes, which provides a salty and sweet caramel pretzel milk chocolate flavor. Each bag sells for $4.49.

The classic Brownie Brittle flavors will also have a twist. Chocolate Chip Brownie Brittle will now have white drizzle, and Salted Caramel Brownie Brittle will have dark drizzle. These bags sell for $3.49.

Brownie Brittle Bites, another popular snack, are now sold in milk chocolate caramel and peppermint dark chocolate flavors for $4.49 per bag. Chocolate chip Brownie Brittle morsels are covered in a layer of caramel and milk chocolate to form the milk chocolate caramel flavor. Peppermint dark chocolate bites are chocolate chip Brownie Brittle morsels as well, covered in a layer of peppermint and dark chocolate.

All holiday products are sold at retailers nationwide and online at www.browniebrittle.com.

