Evans Food Group Acquires Gaytan Foods

Wind Point Partners and portfolio company Evans Food Group ("Evans"), a global producer of branded and private label pork rinds, announced that Evans has acquired Gaytan Foods Inc. ("Gaytan"). Gaytan, founded in 1935 and headquartered in City of Industry, CA, is a leading producer of pork rinds on the west coast.

The combination of Evans and Gaytan creates the opportunity to leverage both companies' complementary product and brand portfolios and distribution networks.

Jose Luis Prado, Evans Chairman and CEO, expressed, "I am delighted to welcome Ryan Gaytan, a third-generation owner, and the entire Gaytan team into the Evans family. Both companies share a passion for delighting our consumers with great products and being great partners to our customers for many decades. In this new phase we are confident that together we will be able to accelerate growth and create value for all our stakeholders."

The acquisition of Gaytan continues Wind Point's long history of partnering and working with family-held businesses and marks Evans first acquisition as the company seeks to expand and better serve its customers.