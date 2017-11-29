Venus Wafers announced that it will launched Mariner Non-GMO verified Organic Saltine crackers under its The Original Mariner Biscuit Company brand. Venus previously received authority from the Non-GMO Project to display its seal of approval on retail packages of Mariner Water, Stoned Wheat, and Organic Flatbread crackers and is now adding the Organic Saltines, to the expanding range. The Mariner Organic Saltine crackers are available in 5.5-ounce size.

The Mariner Organic Saltine crackers items have been Certified Organic by QAI, verified Vegan by the Vegan Action/Vegan Awareness Foundation and certified Kosher by the Orthodox Union. The new packaging carries these symbols as well.