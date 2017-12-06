IQ Bars
Each bar is packed with five critical brain nutrients, contains no GMO's, added sugar, grains, gluten, dairy, or soy, and is vegan, Paleo, and Kosher
December 6, 2017
IQ Bar, Braintree, Mass., has introduced IQ Bars, which are nutrition bars optimized for cognitive energy, performance and health. Each bar is packed with five critical brain nutrients, contains no GMO's, added sugar, grains, gluten, dairy, or soy, and is vegan, Paleo, and Kosher.
