The Nature’s Bounty Company (TNBC), Ronkonkoma, N.Y., introduced Pure Protein Super Food protein powder. A complete, vegan protein blend, Pure Protein Super Food comes in three flavors—Dark Cocoa, Vanilla Bean & Mixed Berry Super Fruits—and each offers 20g of protein (per serving) from 100% plant-based sources.

“With the rise in popularity of plant-based nutrition, we recognize that our consumers are looking for convenient ways to add more protein while also trying to incorporate more fruits, vegetables and greens into their diet,” says Derek Bowen, TNBC chief marketing officer. "We're excited to add Pure Protein Super Food to our portfolio, fulfilling the need for a complete, high-quality protein with the same great taste one can expect from the entire Pure Protein product line.”

Bowen says Pure Protein Super Food is non-GMO, contains naturally sourced super greens, no soy or dairy, and is free of artificial flavors, colors and sweeteners. Each flavor contains 140-160 calories, 5g or less of sugar, and 20g of plant-based complete protein.

In conjunction with Super Food’s debut, Pure Protein launched a new marketing campaign showcasing the brand's belief that fitness is an all-encompassing lifestyle choice—an ongoing cycle in which a single good, smart choice can lead to a better one. The campaign features both Pure Protein's baseline (original) protein bars as well as the new Super Food product.