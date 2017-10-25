Left Field Foods launched naturally simple SPOKES air-puffed potato snacks. The product is one of the latest entries into the North American Better-For-You (BFY) snack category, a space that is growing rapidly due to consumer preference for simple ingredients with no preservatives.

A light and crunchy potato snack that is air-puffed (never oil fried), SPOKES are lightly oil-misted and seasoned for a naturally clean and crisp taste experience. Made with simple ingredients, SPOKES are gluten-free, Non GMO Project Verified and have only 40 calories per cup. SPOKES are free of the 11 major allergens including dairy, gluten, wheat, soy and egg, no artificial preservatives or colors, and no trans fat or cholesterol.

The product is made locally in a peanut free facility in Calgary, AB, Canada, and is available in nine flavors: Sea Salt, Mango Habanero, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Barbecue, Dill Pickle, Salt & Pepper, Fiesta Salsa, Sea Salted Caramel and Simply Bare.

SPOKES air-puffed potato snacks retail $3.99.