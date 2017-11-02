CAULIPOWER Increases Availability

CAULIPOWER™, a frozen cauliflower-crust pizza, is now available in more than 6,500 stores, including mass retailers Walmart and Kroger.

In eight months, CAULIPOWER’s regional launch has led to availability at new retailers, like Central Market, Fred Meyer, Fresh Thyme, HEB, Hy-Vee, Kroger, Jewel Osco, Meijer, QFC, Ralph’s, Stop & Shop, Vons and Walmart, as well as the expansive list of current retailers, including Albertsons, Safeway, Whole Foods Market, ShopRite, Wegmans, Rouses and hundreds of others, bringing the better-for-you pizza to more than 6,500 total retail locations nationwide by the end of October.

CAULIPOWER is an innovator in the category, making America’s comfort foods more convenient and nutritious.

CAULIPOWER celebrates vegetables, and is lower in calories, sugar, fat, and sodium and higher in protein, fiber, and vitamins than most traditional and gluten-free pizzas.