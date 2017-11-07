Truco Enterprises, maker of On The Border® retail products, has formed a strategic partnership with TAJÍN to launch a new line of flavored tortilla chips. On The Border's Taste of Tajín will hit retailer shelves in early 2018.

The chili lime flavored chip segment is growing at approximately 30% with sales topping $259 million, according to IRI data for multi-outlet retail for the 52-week period ending on August 6, 2017.

"The exclusive partnership with TAJÍN gives us a tremendous opportunity to provide a unique twist on this flavor segment for tortilla chips. TAJÍN has set the bar for superior growth and performance in the seasoning market, and when we were looking for our next flavor innovation, we knew that partnering with TAJÍN would be a win for our consumers, our customers and both brands," said Mel Deane, CEO of Truco Enterprises.

"On The Border has experienced tremendous growth in the tortilla chip category and has the highest velocity unflavored tortilla chip brand in stores today. After seeing their recent expansion into the flavored chip segment, we knew the partnership opportunity in the chili lime flavored chip segment would be a natural extension for TAJÍN," said Aldo Fernandez, CEO of TAJÍN.

TAJÍN's proprietary seasoning is made using a blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt and dehydrated lime juice. While this is the first collaboration between the brands, there are plans for further innovation as Truco continues to expand its product line in the flavored tortilla chip category.