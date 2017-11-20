Williams Sonoma launched Christmas in a Cup, the latest addition to the food collaboration between Williams Sonoma and Trisha Yearwood. Yearwood, whose home and lifestyle empire continues to grow, has been collaborating with Williams Sonoma since April 2017 when an original assortment of five food products launched.



The collaboration between Williams Sonoma and Trisha’s Kitchen is focused on bringing Trisha’s family recipes and entertaining style to life. Trisha’s signature cocktail mix, Summer in a Cup has become popular amongst both Williams Sonoma customers and Trisha Yearwood fans. The Summer in a Cup cocktail mix re-creates a breezy drink invented by a dear friend of Trisha’s, on a hot summer day at her home in Oklahoma and the new Christmas in a Cup mix celebrates the flavors of the holidays.



Christmas in a Cup is a vibrant combination of ruby red pomegranate and cranberry juices blended with tangerine and lime. Consumers can add a spirit, wine or sparkling water for a refreshing winter cocktail.

A 25.4-ounce bottle retails for $16.95.