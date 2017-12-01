2018 Culinary Trends

The latest wave of culinary innovation is cooking up inspiration and innovation based more on the familiar than the exotic or foreign, according to market research firm Packaged Facts in the new report New Spins on Standards 2017: Culinary Trend Tracking Series.

"One doesn't have to look very far to find the 'next sriracha' or 'matcha tea'," says David Sprinkle, research director, Packaged Facts. "Culinary trends in 2018 will be inspired by familiar comforts from our childhoods but with artisanal, indulgent, and downright delicious reimaginings that satisfy the appetites of traditionalists and foodies alike."

In New Spins on Standards 2017: Culinary Trend Tracking Series, Packaged Facts identifies more than a dozen foods, beverages, and ingredients that will trend in 2018 and beyond. Here are a few highlights: