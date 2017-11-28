Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients: Non-GMO Verified

Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients (CIFI) proudly announces that its entire portfolio of sweet potato-based dehydrated, liquid, and syrup ingredients has obtained Non-GMO Project Verified status.

“This certification is a testament to our commitment to fulfilling our customers’ evolving needs,” says Paul Verderber, CIFI’s vice president of sales. “No matter our customers’ requirements—be they Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Organic, or anything similar—we are determined to put in the work to ensure that our customers are getting what they’re seeking.”

All of CIFI’s ingredients are sourced from 100% USA-grown sweet potatoes and produced in an SQF Level 2 Certified Facility in North Carolina.

CIFI’s portfolio consists of the following innovative ingredients:

Carolina Sweet: CIFI’s 75 Brix, non-GMO, vegan sweetener can serve as a clean label replacement for other sweeteners, including agave syrup, honey, brown rice syrup, and high fructose corn syrup.

Carolina Original: CIFI’s cloudy sweet potato juice concentrate, which delivers functional benefits including flavor, color, and a boost of nutrients to food and beverage products.

Carolina Clear: CIFI’s clarified sweet potato juice concentrate, which adds natural sweetness to juice blends and other high-quality products.

Carolina Pressed: CIFI’s not-from-concentrate juice provides the superior nutritional and taste profile of the sweet potato for use in premium juice blends and other high-quality products.

Carolina Purple: CIFI’s purple sweet potato ingredients come in juice and dehydrated formats, providing a gluten-free, non-GMO color for drinks, baked goods, and more.

Carolina Craft: CIFI’s dehydrated sweet potato ingredients, which include granules and fine and mid-grain flours, offer a gluten-free ingredient for premium baked goods and snack products.

In addition to being non-GMO, all of CIFI’s sweet potato ingredients are USA-made, vegan, non-allergenic, gluten-free, and Kosher certified. They are also available certified organic, if desired. To request a sample of any of CIFI’s ingredients, visit its website.

Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients

Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients (CIFI) creates healthy sweet potato juice and dehydrated ingredients, fully sourced and processed in North Carolina—America’s sweet potato country. CIFI was founded to support farmers and build a safer, healthier, and more sustainable food supply.

Visit cifingredients.com for more details.