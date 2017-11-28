Comax Flavors: Flavors for 2018

Today’s consumers are diverse with a variety of lifestyles. Health and wellness continues to be an underlying and important aspect of consumers’ behavior and attitudes towards food and beverages. Younger shoppers, in particular, continue to drive experimentation and innovation with new dimensional flavor combinations and textures.

In response to the ever-changing demographics and the evolution of health and wellness, Comax Flavors introduces its 2018 Flavor Trends, which are divided into four unique flavor collections.

Each Comax Flavor collection is comprised of a variety of food and beverage applications including non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, dairy and ice cream, candy, baked goods, and nutrition and performance products.

Not Milking It

According to Innova Market Insights, the global market for dairy alternative drinks is expected to reach US $16.3 billion in 2018, up dramatically from US $7.4 billion in 2010.

In addition, product launches worldwide featuring plant-based claims rose 63% between 2011 and 2015.

“There has been a shift in consumers’ attitudes and behavior with vegetarianism, veganism, rawism and flexitarianism on the rise. We see a growing interest in plant-based products, particularly in non-dairy beverages. To address consumers’ demand for these dairy alternatives, Comax created the Not Milking It line of indulgent flavors for a variety of nut milks,” says Catherine Armstrong, Comax Flavors’ vice president of corporate communications.

This delicious flavor range can be used in a variety of nut milk-based applications including beverages, frozen desserts and yogurts.

Flavors in this group include:

Salted Caramel S'mores made for Cashew Milk, Sweet Potato Maple Cinnamon made for Almond Milk, Turmeric Golden Milk made for Coconut Milk

Rest Assured

As part of the general health and wellness trend, the lack of sleep or poor sleep is becoming a focus. In response to consumers’ desire for better sleep, there are a variety of consumer products and services designed to help induce or enhance sleep ranging from pillows and beds to nap centers and sleep-inducing spa treatments as well as alarm clocks and a few beverages.

According to J. Walter Thompson’s Well Economy report, of 1,000 U.S. respondents surveyed, “58% think of sleep quality when asked about their health.”

“In today’s fast-paced culture we are reachable 24x7 and consumers are feeling sleep deprived and looking for ways to relax. To address consumers’ desire for comforting flavors, we developed the Rest Assured collection,” says Armstrong.

This soothing multipurpose flavor collection can be used in several applications such as RTD coffee, tea, juice, still and sparkling beverages as well as hot beverages, alcohol, ice cream, candy, baked goods and nutrition bars.

Flavors in this group include:

Cherry Chamomile, Honey Lavender, Warm Milk

Think Pink

“Millennial pink” remains an en vogue color even though it emerged in 2012 (and some would argue, earlier). According to the New York Magazine’s The Cut, the color gained cult status in 2016. Now the color can be seen in lifestyle products such as fashion, accessories, and art and design. In beauty, “Millennial pink” was named the 2017 most popular lipstick color in the world, according to YouCam Makeup, with more than 23.5 million ‘try-ons’ a day.

Driven by this trend, rosé and rosé-based cocktails took off and now pink has become so popular it’s appearing in unexpected foods. For example, Del Monte Fresh and Dole created a Pink Pineapple while Barry Callebaut unveiled a Ruby chocolate and the Great British Cheese Company crafted a pink Wensleydale cheese with Raspberry & Prosecco.

“Driven by the younger generation, pink foods are flavorful, colorful and instagramable. To capitalize on this trend, Comax developed the Think Pink flavor collection,” notes Armstrong.

This versatile pink collection can be used in multiple applications such as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including sparkling drinks, juice, and tea, beverage syrup, nutrition and performance products, candy, and sorbet.

Flavors in this group include:

Pineapple Watermelon, Pink & White Cookie, Rosé Black Cherry Lemonade

The Familiar with the Not So Familiar

Mash-Ups or hybrid foods and beverages are not new but thanks to chefs like Dominique Ansel and his cronut (croissant-doughnut) and Keizo Shimamoto’s Ramen Burger™, 2013 was the year that mash-ups were added to consumers’ vernacular.

From desserts to savory products and everything in between, four years later, mash-ups are still here and consumers now expect them.

“The younger consumers’ desire for entertainment and experiences, continue to drive innovation, which can be seen across markets and applications. To meet the growing demand for newness, Comax created the Familiar with the Not So Familiar flavor collection. This fun and playful flavor collection taps into consumers’ craving for dimensional flavors that add an element of surprise,” says Armstrong.

Depending on the flavor, this eclectic assortment can be used in numerous applications such as dairy and ice cream, dressing, preserves, alcohol, coffee, beverage syrup, chocolate, and nutrition bars and snacks.

Flavors in this group include:

Deep Fried Cookie Dough, Raspberry Chipotle, Whiskey Pickle

