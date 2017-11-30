Chobani Unveils Major Brand Evolution Alongside 10th Anniversary

Chobani, LLC, maker of America's #1 Greek Yogurt brand and the second largest overall yogurt manufacturer in the US, unveiled a major brand evolution in celebration of its 10th anniversary to commemorate its national distribution in 2008. To position the company for another decade of growth in yogurt and beyond, Chobani evolved its visual identity with a new wordmark, packaging design and new products offered regionally.



"We make yogurt but our business is wellness—for the fans who enjoy our products to the communities we operate in," said Peter McGuinness, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Chobani. "As we approached 10 years as a national brand, we spent the past ten years focusing on the impact our company can and does have on communities across America, using food as a force for good. That's framing how we're looking at the next decade, and our new packaging is the first glimpse into that. It's a beautiful translation of our brand and our purpose that moves us closer to becoming a food-focused wellness company."



Chobani's vision to make universal wellness happen sooner builds on the company's founding mission to provide better food for more people, while laying out how Chobani is defining wellness and where the brand will invest to achieve it:



• Nutritional Wellness: Scaling our efforts to provide better food for more people.

• Social Wellness: Increasing our investment in the communities we serve and the people who craft our food.

• Environmental Wellness: Building a supply chain that ensures the planet's health.



New Creative Expression

To bring this vision to life for consumers, Chobani is launching an evolution of the brand's creative expression—Fighting for Happily Ever After—which is shaping everything from the brand's packaging, website and campaigns to its cafés, and more.



Chobani's in-house creative team spent more than a year developing the evolved brand look and feel. This evolution differentiates the brand at shelf and reflects the values of the company.



The new creative will be supported by a robust integrated campaign to inform and educate consumers, including online video, shopper marketing, social and PR programs. In February, the brand is planning a major commemoration of its 10th anniversary, including activations for fans and initiatives focused on strengthening communities.



We've Never Been Stronger

As the brand that spent the last decade reshaping the dairy aisle by challenging industry norms and constantly innovating, Chobani continues to push the yogurt category forward, even as other big companies have struggled. Chobani's current market share of overall yogurt (+20%) is the highest it's ever been on a sustained basis, representing a ~40% share of the Greek Yogurt segment. Absent low-performing brands, the category is showing 3.1% growth, driven by Chobani's record distribution, production and double-digit topline growth.1



Expanding our Product Portfolio

Beginning in December, Chobani is rolling out its first-ever regional offering, Chobani® with a Hint Of—a simply crafted, blended Greek yogurt made with only natural ingredients, hand-selected varietal real fruits and spices for flavor with less sweetness. Priced at $1.49 per 5.3-ounce cup, A Hint Of will be available first in Pacific, Northeast and Florida markets, and expand to national distribution in July 2018.



"A Hint Of" provides Chobani fans with a new option with only natural sweeteners (9g sugar) and high protein (12g), and a mildly sweet taste in five curated flavors:



• Madagascar Vanilla Cinnamon

• Wild Blueberry

• Monterey Strawberry

• Gili Cherry

• Alphonso Mango



Chobani is also expanding its offerings across existing product platforms, including:



• Chobani® Smooth Strawberry Banana and Mixed Berry: Two popular flavors added to Chobani's first ever non-Greek yogurt platform.

• Chobani® Flip® Honey Crunch Bunch: Inspired by the iconic cereal brand, with honey yogurt, corn flakes, honey oat bunches and glazed pumpkin seeds.

• Chobani® Flip® Tropical Daybreak: Offering steady morning energy with pineapple coconut yogurt, ancient grain clusters, coconut chips and dried pineapple.

• Chobani® Whole Milk Vanilla Chocolate Chunk: Delicate dark chocolate chunks, folded into a rich, creamy, Madagascar vanilla yogurt.

• Limited Batch Chobani Cherry Vanilla Blended: Combined two of our most popular flavors into a blended yogurt to create a flavor experience that is familiar yet unique.

• Limited Batch Chobani Mint Chocolate Chunk: Inspired by one of America's favorite ice cream flavors, with creamy mint yogurt blended with chocolate pieces to deliver a more nutritious snack that's packed with protein.

• Limited Batch Chobani® Flip® Buttercrunch Blast: Features the crunchy candy-bar goodness of toffee pieces, peanut butter clusters, chocolate cookies and roasted peanuts tumbled into a chocolate yogurt.