Small Town Craft Spirits launched Not Your Father's Bourbon™, a new line of spirits for the spirits company. The company is putting a spin on the centuries-old spirit for a new generation of whiskey drinkers and cocktail connoisseurs. Crafted for veteran and novice bourbon drinkers alike, Not Your Father's Bourbon is an 86 proof (43% ABV), small batch bourbon with a hint of vanilla for a subtly sweet taste. Small Town Craft Spirits is from the makers of Small Town Brewery, pioneer of the flavored craft category with fan-favorite, Not Your Father's Root Beer.

With more than 12% growth in the 85+ proof bourbon sector, Small Town Craft Spirits saw an opportunity to break ground in this category with a unique and accessible flavor profile that stands out from competitive brands.

Small Town Craft Spirits celebrate the rich history and heritage behind bourbon, but are excited to launch an option with a unique flavor twist and finish, different from what is expected. While most flavored whiskeys taste more like the flavor than the whiskey, Not Your Father's believes that the whiskey is the most important part. A touch of Madagascar vanilla was added to enhance the flavor, not mask it.

Created to be approachable for all spirits drinkers, Not Your Father's Bourbon appeals to those who want to savor the traditional taste of bourbon, on the rocks, as well as to those who prefer enjoying their bourbon in a mixed drink. Try mixing it with Not Your Father's Root Beer for an indulgent cocktail that's hard to refuse.

Not Your Father's Bourbon comes in 750 ml bottles and is available in Illinois and Wisconsin with plans to launch nationwide by the first quarter of 2018.