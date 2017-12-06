Favorite Products: October 2017

This month, Prepared Foods readers made a clear choice by selecting Cookie Butter OREOs as their favorite product introduction from October 2017. The product took 32% of the vote in the monthly Favorite Products Poll.

thinkThin Protein Cakes and Yuca Root Chips each acquired 20% of reader votes, while Premium Noodle & Rice Bowls sewed up 12%.

Mondelēz released Cookie Butter OREO cookies, a graham-flavored cookie with cookie butter flavored cream.

Read more about Cookie Butter OREOs.

Be sure to VOTE for your favorite new product launch from November 2017.

Voting closes at midnight (EST) on December 29.