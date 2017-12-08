First Choice Ingredients Names New Leadership

First Choice Ingredients, Inc. hired Peter Brown as its new Director of International Sales.

With over 30 years of international sales and management experience in the food ingredients industry, Brown will be responsible for overseeing all direct international sales activities, including the development and execution of the company's international go-to-market strategy.

First Choice Ingredients President & CEO Jim Pekar said of Mr. Brown: "I'm pleased Peter is joining us at such an important time when our company is growing and expanding into new markets around the world. His extensive sales experience and proven track record will be invaluable to our company as we execute our international expansion plan."

Prior to joining First Choice Ingredients, Brown was President & CEO of JM Brown Co., a leading food ingredients broker based in Minneapolis, Minn.

Mr. Brown commented: "I have represented First Choice's product line for years as a food broker and I understand the quality and value of their authentic, natural dairy flavors. I'm very excited and pleased to be joining First Choice as we embark on our plan to bring high-quality food ingredients and flavors to customers around the world."