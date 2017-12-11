Grown, harvested and cured in Greece, Alive & Well Probiotic-Rich Organic Olives, embody the savory flavors and tradition of the Mediterranean. Sourced from small, family farms and village co-ops, the olives are cured using natural fermentation that creates live, active cultures similar to those found in naturally cultured yogurt, cheese, and sauerkraut.

Because Alive & Well Olives are cured without the use of chemicals, synthetic probiotic cultures, or lye, the longer lacto-fermentation yields organic lactobacillus cultures: over 55 million CFUs (colony forming units) per jar. And while most olive brine is acidified with industrially-produced acids,, Alive & Well Olives are packed in a natural, nutrient-rich Mother Brine that enhances flavor, and contains the active cultures that proliferate during fermentation, making it a base for probiotic salad dressings or marinades. Nearly a quarter of all US consumers are now incorporating probiotics into their diets, and sales of probiotic foods are expected to grow to over $3 billion annually, by 2020.

“Alive & Well Olives, as the name implies, preserves the live, raw, fermented cultures in the fruit and in the brine,” says Sotiris Kitralikis, Product Innovation for Alive & Well Olives. “In addition to being full of nutrients, our olives have a richness and depth of flavor that comes from the terroir that is unique to each region in which these olives are grown. We are thrilled to be able to share an authentic taste of the Mediterranean with grocery shoppers in the U.S.”

Indulge in all six Alive & Well heirloom olive varieties, sourced from key regions in Greece that specialize in their respective varietals: we go to the Sellasia region of the Peloponnese for our classic Kalamatas, and to the island of Evia in the region of Rovies for our Black and Green Rovies. Bring the olives to room temperature for maximum flavor and enjoy in snacks, appetizers, salads or straight from the jar. Alive & Well Probiotic-Rich Organic Olives can be found in the refrigerated section of select natural grocers nationwide for $7.95 per jar.