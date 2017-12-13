Candy Cane Flavor Thrive Lifestyle Shake

Le-Vel introduced Candy Cane as a seasonal flavor for the Thrive Premium Lifestyle Shake.

The shake aims to provide nutrients for health and wellness goals combined with the holiday flavor of candy cane. The Thrive Premium Lifestyle Shake, or Thrive Mix as it's often called, is an ultra-premium shake mix.

Thrive Premium Lifestyle Mix delivers this nutritional foundation with an ultra-premium, gluten-free shake containing a proprietary blend of vitamins, antioxidants, minerals, plant extracts, probiotics and amino acids. It's ultra-micronized, meaning that it's broken into fine particles to deliver maximum absorption into the body and contribute to lean muscle support, weight management and fitness support, all while delivering taste.

Along with Thrive Premium Lifestyle Capsules and Thrive Premium Lifestyle Derma Fusion Technology (DFT), Thrive Premium Lifestyle Mix is part of a simple, 3 step regimen. The Thrive 8-Week Experience, in which consumers commit to those three simple steps for eight weeks and beyond.

Le-Vel Candy Cane Premium Lifestyle Mix is available through December while the limited supply lasts.