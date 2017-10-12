Crafted by its culinary team, and made with 100% white meat chicken and no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, McDonald's Buttermilk Crispy Tenders are seasoned, battered and breaded, and are accompanied by nine McDonald's sauces, which include: Creamy Ranch, Honey, Honey Mustard, Hot Mustard, Spicy Buffalo, Sriracha Mac Sauce, Sweet 'n Sour, Tangy Barbeque, and the new Signature Sauce.

"Our new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders are another example of how we're giving customers the food they love," said McDonald's Chef Michael Haracz. "We also know they have a lot of passion for our sauces so we created a brand new Signature Sauce that perfectly complements Buttermilk Crispy Tenders with the ideal balance of sweet and tangy flavors. It might be my new favorite. Please don't tell Honey Mustard."

McDonald's is celebrating the launch of Buttermilk Crispy Tenders by letting sauce fans show their appreciation as they would for any other pop-culture phenomenon, with limited-edition, custom screen-printed gig-style posters.

McDonald's partnered with Delicious Design League to create a limited run of individually numbered posters depicting the essence of each of the nine McDonald's sauces. A team of artists custom designed the dipping sauce-themed posters to celebrate the variety and flavor of sauces.

"Limited edition, illustrated, screen-printed posters have really taken off in recent years, expanding from music to TV, movies, games, and now... McDonald's sauces. They're a collectible way for fans to express their unique fandom," said Billy Baumann, co-owner of Delicious Design League, graphic design studio and print shop. "When creating these posters, we approached them as we would any intellectual property -- trying to capture the feeling and defining characteristics of each sauce in one eye-popping visual."

Buttermilk Crispy Tenders will be available nationwide at participating McDonald's restaurants on September 27, with a suggested price range of $3.79-$3.99 for a 4-piece serving.