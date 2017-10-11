Southern Breeze Cold Brew Teas

Southern Breeze Sweet Tea introduced an innovative line of Cold Brew Sweet Teas allowing consumers to enjoy a favorite Southern staple without the hassle of the traditional brewing process.

Southern Breeze Cold Brew Sweet Tea is made with real tea leaves in a pre-sweetened, single-serve bag, providing consumers the crisp and refreshing taste of fresh-brewed tea in a quick and convenient package. These new teas are made to satisfy a variety of cravings with flavors from Original for those who enjoy the traditional Southern mixture, Half & Half for an amount of sweetness and Peach and Raspberry for individuals looking to sip on a fruity and refreshing beverage.

Tea enthusiasts are now able to simply steep the tea bag in cold water for five minutes, pour over ice and enjoy. Each box of Southern Breeze Cold Brew contains 20 tea bags that are individually wrapped in foil for freshness and is convenient for taking on-the-go for work or play.

Joining the Southern Breeze Sweet Tea’s existing portfolio of family size tea bags, Southern Breeze Cold Brew Sweet Tea is available in Original, Peach, Raspberry and Half & Half for an SRP of $3.49.